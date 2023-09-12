1984 anti-sikh riots: Delhi court sends case against Jagdish Tytler to district judge

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 11

A Delhi court on Monday sent a case related to the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, in which Congress leader Jagdish Tytler is an accused, to the District Judge for sessions trial.

After completing the pre-trial procedural formalities, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vidhi Gupta Anand sent the case to the district judge so the matter could be committed to a sessions judge, noting that Tytler, a former union minister, was accused of murder (punishable under sections 302 of IPC), an offence “exclusively triable” by ‘Courts of Sessions’.

The offence entails a maximum punishment of death penalty in the rarest of rare cases. Anand said the copies of documents that have been relied upon in the case have already been provided to Tytler, besides a list of documents not relied upon.

Tytler was at liberty to move the application before sessions court for seeking any further documents as deemed necessary, the ACMM said.

She noted that by an order passed on July 26, cognizance of the alleged offences was taken and the accused was summoned.

“The perusal of record reveals that the charge sheet inter alia has been filed under Sections 302 (titled as punishment for murder) and 436 (titled as mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) IPC, i.e., offences which are exclusively triable by the Court of Sessions. Accordingly, the file is hereby committed to Principal District and Sessions Judge, Rouse Avenue District Courts, New Delhi,” the magistrate said.

A sessions court had earlier granted anticipatory bail to Tytler on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of the like amount. It had also imposed certain conditions on him, including that he will not tamper with the evidence in the case or leave the country without permission.

Three people were killed and a gurdwara was set ablaze in Pul Bangash area here on November 1, 1984.

