 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court to hear Pul Bangash killings case against Jagdish Tytler on September 6 : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court to hear Pul Bangash killings case against Jagdish Tytler on September 6

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court to hear Pul Bangash killings case against Jagdish Tytler on September 6

3 people were killed and a gurdwara was set ablaze in Delhi’s Pul Bangash area on November 1, 1984, day after killing of the then PM Indira Gandhi

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court to hear Pul Bangash killings case against Jagdish Tytler on September 6

Jagdish Tytler. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, August 29

A Delhi court will hear on September 6 the Pul Bangash killings case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler.

Three people were killed and a gurdwara was set ablaze in Pul Bangash area of the national capital during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand granted Tytler time to argue his case after going through certain documents supplied by the CBI.

“Accused seeks some time for advancing submissions stating that some time is required to go through the reply as well as the documents supplied by PP (public prosecutor) for CBI. Heard. In the interest of justice, matter is adjourned,” the judge said.

A sessions court had earlier granted anticipatory bail to Tytler on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of the like amount.

It had also imposed certain conditions on him, including that he will not tamper with the evidence in the case or leave the country without permission.

Three people were killed and a gurdwara was set ablaze in Pul Bangash area here on November 1, 1984, a day after the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.

#Congress #Indira Gandhi #Jagdish Tytler #Sikhs

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

'This family really is gold': Neeraj Chopra's mother's reply when asked about Pakistan's Arshad is class apart, says 'marriage will happen...'

2
Punjab

Zimbabwean woman student enrolled in Ludhiana college arrested at Mumbai airport

3
India

Geetika Srivastava to be India's first woman chargé d'affaires in Pakistan

4
Haryana

Haryana: No yatra, cops escort group of 50 to Nuh temples

5
India

China includes Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin in its new map

6
World

Imran Khan to be set free as court suspends 3-year sentence in Toshakhana case

7
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

8
Punjab

Monsoon fury: Punjab farmers to get Rs 6,800 per acre for damaged paddy seedlings

9
World

Major outage hits UK air traffic control systems, over 1,200 flights cancelled

10
India

Delhi schoolteacher booked for making derogatory remarks in class

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 200 per cylinder: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

Ahead of upcoming assembly elections, LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 200

Subsidy for Ujjwala beneficiaries now stands at Rs 400 per L...

‘Making absurd claims…’: Jaishankar dismisses new Chinese map claiming Arunachal Pradesh

‘Making absurd claims…’: Jaishankar dismisses new Chinese map claiming Arunachal Pradesh

China had earlier this year also renamed places in Russia an...

IndiGo reports two engine shutdown incidents mid-air, both aircraft land safely

IndiGo reports two engine shutdown incidents mid-air, both aircraft land safely

Glitches reported on Kolkata to Bengaluru and Madurai-Mumbai...

Union territory status of Jammu and Kashmir is not permanent thing: Centre tells Supreme Court

Union territory status of Jammu and Kashmir is not permanent thing, Centre tells Supreme Court

However, the court says lack of electoral democracy cannot b...

India braces for driest August since 1901 amid intensifying El Nino

India braces for driest August since 1901 amid intensifying El Nino

Also, the monsoon this year may end up being the driest sinc...


Cities

View All

Actor wearing ‘kirpan’: SGPC dissatisfied with clarification by makers of ‘Yaariyan 2’ movie; decides to initiate legal action

Actor wearing ‘kirpan’: SGPC initiates legal action against makers of ‘Yaariyan 2’ movie; dissatisfied with their clarification

Drone sorties: Police register FIRs to nail drug smugglers

National Sports Day: Amritsar needs more facilities to hone sporting talent

Leadership should be open to ideas, says poet-scientist Gauhar Raza

Amritsar's retina surgeon Dr Veer Singh gets Rhett-Buckler award in USA

4-year-old Bathinda boy Geetansh Goyal recites Hanuman Chalisa in record time, gets invite to meet President

4-year-old Bathinda boy recites Hanuman Chalisa in record time, gets invite to meet President Murmu

Drug smugglers attack police team in Bathinda, 2 cops hurt

THE TRIBUNE IMPACT: MC gets cracking, removes pvt fences from public parks

Chandigarh MC gets cracking, removes pvt fences from public parks

PU POLLS: Cops list 92 ‘troublemakers’, tell them to furnish bonds

PU POLLS: No let-up in security on campus despite dip in violent incidents

Free travel facility for Chandigarh policemen in CTU buses

Chandigarh: Sanitary official sacked, another suspended on repeated plaints

G20 Summit in Delhi: Deploying langur mimics among authorities’ plans to scare off monkeys

G20 Summit in Delhi: Deploying langur mimics among authorities’ plans to scare off monkeys

Delhi world's most polluted city; residents to lose 12 years of life to pollution: Study

Manjinder Sirsa appointed BJP national secretary

Impartially evaluate drinking water, sanitary conditions in Tihar Jail: Delhi High Court

Sexual assault by classmates: Arvind Kejriwal orders suspension of teachers, vice-principal of Delhi govt school

108 ambulance proves lifesaver as staff help 2 women in labour

108 ambulance proves lifesaver as staff help 2 women in labour

Ensure use of treated water for construction works: ADC

Decks cleared for flights from Adampur airport

Man nabbed with 150-gm heroin

Jalandhar: 860 CAPF recruits get letters

Zimbabwean student enrolled in a college in Punjab’s Ludhiana arrested as bullet is found in her bag at Mumbai airport

Zimbabwean woman student enrolled in Ludhiana college arrested at Mumbai airport

Rs 40-crore boost to health infrastructure, 12 new projects completed in Ludhiana district

Rainfall causes waterlogging, sewer overflow; motorists face traffic snarls in Ludhiana

Power supply hit in most areas in Ludhiana

Ludhiana gets 18.6 mm rainfall

Traffic hit as drug de-addiction centre workers hold protest

Traffic hit as drug de-addiction centre workers hold protest

More than 100 pass out of jail training school

Experts discuss challenges to Indian democracy

3 PSPCL officers suspended

Sports not a priority for Punjab's AAP govt: Anurag Thakur