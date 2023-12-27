1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as principal secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 27

The 1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh has been repatriated to Punjab, on the request of the state government.

He is set to take over as principal secretary to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

It is after four months that the state is filling the vacancy of the PS to CM.

After the previous incumbent, A Venu Prasad, retired in July, the post was lying vacant.

The posting orders of Singh as PS to CM are expected to be issued on Wednesday.

