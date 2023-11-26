19K Punjab govt schools to get Wi-Fi

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, November 25

The School Education Department has started the process to install high-speed fibre broadband connections in all 19,120 government schools in the state.

In the first phase of installation of these fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) wireless connectivity, 6,299 (1,737 high schools, 2,640 middle schools and 1,922 senior secondary schools) are being covered. In the second and third phase, 6,400 and 6,421 primary schools will be installed with FTTH. The work orders have already been released, reads a letter of Deputy State Project Director, Punjab ICT Education Society.

