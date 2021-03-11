Sriganganagar police recovers 1 lakh intoxicating pills

Abohar, June 7
The Sriganganagar police claimed to have nabbed two persons and recover around 1 lakh intoxicating pills from their possession.
The accused have been identified as Sitaram, a resident of Jodhpur, and Farukh of Nagaur in Rajasthan. The duo said they were to deliver the consignment in Punjab.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
New rules to pick Chief of Defence Staff, 3-star officers eligible
Notification out, selection likely soon
Ex-minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot's arrest exposes 'nexus' among officials, middlemen, leaders
‘Took commission’ for allowing illegal felling of trees, ‘ki...