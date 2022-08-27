1st African swine fever case detected in Fatehgarh Sahib

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 26

After detecting African swine fever cases in Bilaspur, Sanouri Adda, Majal Khurd and Badungar village in Patiala district, the Animal Husbandry Department today confirmed a positive case at a pig farm at Mandofal village in Fatehgarh Sahib district. A total of 94 pigs have been culled in Patiala so far.

Dr Jameel, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Department (Fatehgarh Sahib), said, “Only one positive case of African swine fever has been detected at a pig farm in Mandofal village. All 68 animals at the pig farm will be culled. We will carry out sampling within a 10-km radius.”

Officials said 0 to 1 km distance from the epicentre (pig farm at Mandofal) would be considered as “infected zone” while 0 to 10 km would be classified as “surveillance zone”.

Dr Gurdarshan Singh, Assistant Director, Animal Husbandry Department (Patiala), said, “We have culled 94 pigs in the district. After Bilaspur, Sanouri Adda and Majal Khurd, Badungar village has also been added to the list of epicentres. All pigs at the farm will be culled.”