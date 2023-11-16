1st electric train arrives at Abohar railway station

Abohar, November 15
After the trial runs, the first electric train arrived at the Abohar Railway Station today. The work on electrification of Bathinda-Abohar-Sriganganagar route is also going on.
The officials also inspected the ongoing work under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme for which over Rs 200 crore had been approved. An official said under the renovation, both the platforms will be connected by constructing a 12-metre wide over bridge, and a lift will be installed along with the over bridge so that the elderly passengers do not face any problem in commuting.
