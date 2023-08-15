1st Sikh recruit with turban, beard graduates from US Marine Corps

PTI

Washington, August 14

For the first time, a 21-year-old Sikh Marine has graduated from the elite US Marine Corps recruit training without having to shave his head or beard or give up the “articles of faith” that are considered sacred in Sikhism.

Private First Class Jaskirat Singh on Friday made history on completing his training at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego after a federal judge ordered the military service in April to accommodate the recruit’s religious practices, The Washington Times reported.

