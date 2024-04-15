2,100 kg of poppy husk recovered, Haryana man held: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, April 15
An inter-state drug racket was busted here with the arrest of a man and recovery of 2,100 kg of poppy husk, Punjab Police said on Monday.
The accused has been identified as Vikram Kumar, a resident of Haryana’s Sirsa, they said.
“In a major breakthrough, Barnala police has busted an interstate drug racket and recovered 2100 kg of poppy husk and arrested Vikram Kumar of Sirsa, Haryana,” Director-General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.
A case under relevant Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at Dhanaula police station in Barnala district, he said.
