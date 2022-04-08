2,200 Sikh pilgrims get Pakistan visa

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 7

The Pakistan government has arranged three special trains to ferry Indian pilgrims’ ‘jatha’ to celebrate ‘Khalsa Sajna Divas’, and has urged the Indian Government to allow temporary access up to the Attari Railway Station. The Pakistan High Commission has issued over 2,200 visas to Sikh pilgrims for Baisakhi on April 14. —

#Pakistan #Sikhs