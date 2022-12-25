2,250 kg poppy husk seized, two arrested

Moga, December 24
The Moga police have arrested two drug smugglers and seized 2,250 kg of poppy husk that was smuggled from Rajasthan, SSP Moga Gulneet Singh Khurana said here on Saturday.
The SSP said that when a police party — led by SP (investigation) Ajay Raj Singh and including the SHO of Mehna police station Inspector Iqbal Hussain — was patrolling in the area, they got a tip-off that two drug smugglers were bringing a huge consignment of drugs for sale in Moga district.
The police party immediately set up special ‘nakas’ and also alerted the nearby police stations to intercept the truck bearing registration number RJ-14-GC-4359, which was loaded with a huge consignment of drugs.
The truck coming from Ludhiana side was intercepted by the police for checking. During search, 102 bags of poppy husk weighing 2,040 kg were seized from the truck.
The two occupants of the truck were identified as Sukhbir Singh, a resident of Sherpur Taiban village, and Bhag Singh alias Bhagga, a resident of Noorpur Hakima village. They were taken into custody. The SSP said a case under Sections 15, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the duo.
