2.5 kg drugs seized in Tarn Taran district

Chandigarh, January 10
The BSF has seized 2.5 kg contraband, suspected to be heroin, near the border fence in Tarn Taran district.
One held for peddling
Abohar: The police today arrested Sukhwinder Singh Sukha of Pakki village near Hindumalkot, 31 km from here, for allegedly smuggling 2kg heroin through a drone from Pakistan.
The contraband was seized near the Sangrampur border outpost as the peddlers failed to ascertain the exact location where two packets were dropped by a drone.
“On the night intervening January 9 and 10, BSF troops on border patrol duty heard the sound of something being thrown over the fence towards our side of the border near Wan village,” a BSF officer said.
Troops also sensed the presence of smugglers near border fence and fired towards them, but they escaped taking advantage of the dense fog, he added.
Troops recovered five bottles wrapped in socks, filled with narcotics. Yesterday, the BSF seized about 500 grams of narcotics, wrapped in polythene near Mahendipur village in the district.
