2.5 kg drugs seized near border

Chandigarh, June 2
In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police have apprehended two persons and seized 2.5 kg narcotics from their possession near the International Border in the Fazilka sector. During a search operation on June 1, two suspects were taken in custody and on the basis of the revelation made by one of them, three packets of suspected heroin were found from the house of one of the individuals.
