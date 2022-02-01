2 AAP MLAs slug it out in Jagraon

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, January 31

Two sitting MLAs of the AAP are slugging it out in the Jagraon constituency, which had remained a stronghold of the ruling Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal in the past.

While AAP sitting MLA Saravjit Kaur Manuke is seeking a repoll from here, the party’s present MLA from adjoining Raikot segment, Jagtar Singh Jagga Hissowal, who had switched over to the Congress recently, has been fielded from this reserved seat.

Keen contest on cards AAP MLA Saravjit Manuke is seeking a repoll, while party’s Raikot MLA, JagtarJagga Hissowal, is contesting on Cong ticket this time

The SAD has fielded ex-MLA Shiv Ram Kaler, while BJP has given ticket to Kanwar Narinder Singh. The SSM’s Kuldeep Dalla is also in fray

The two newly-formed farmers’ outfits — Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) and Sanyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP), which have also joined hands, have nominated another new face Kuldeep Singh Dalla from here.

Manuke, 49, who won her maiden election from here in 2017 and was the Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha, is seeking votes on the basis of her performance and with a promise to bring change in the state. A postgraduate in economics, she was a teacher before taking to politics.

Hissowal, 47, says he was forced to shift from Raikot to Jagraon after joining the Congress. Having won his maiden election from Raikot, he is banking on the performance of the present regime.

Kaler, 70, contesting his third election, is banking on his performance as the Jagraon MLA from 2012 to 2017. He won his maiden election in 2012 and lost from Nihalsinghwala in 2017.

Kanwar, 61, contesting his maiden election, is seeking votes for solving the perennial problems of drainage and sanitation besides forming the BJP-led government.

Dalla, 38, also fighting his maiden election, says the welfare of all sections of the society, especially farmers, by throwing out the traditional parties is his main poll plank.

In 2017, Manuke had defeated Congress’ Malkit Dakha by a margin of 25,576 votes. SAD’s Amarjit Kaur Sahoke had finished third, while the remaining six candidates lost their security deposits.

Notably, the SAD has represented the seat for a maximum of nine times, while the Congress had it six times since inception in 1951. The AAP had won Jagraon in 2017.