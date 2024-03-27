2 Abohar men nabbed with 40 kg opium

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 26

The police have arrested two persons in Sangria (Hanumangarh) near Abohar after they were found carrying 40.3 kg opium in a mini-truck, bearing a registration number of Punjab, that returning from Hazaribagh, Jharkhand.

The suspects have been identified as driver Ranveer Singh Bishnoi of Narayanpura village and conductor Mithilesh Pandey of Dharam Nagari in Abohar. A case has been registered against them under the NDPS Act.

During interrogation, they said they had gone to Jharkhand five days ago to buy opium. The SP said Bishnoi and Pandey had known each other for around six months. The opium was to be delivered to Sahdev, the former sarpanch of Mala Rampura village in Sangria.

During interrogation, Bishnoi said he was paid Rs 30,000 by an opium supplier in Hazaribagh and Sahdev was to pay him 20,000 more upon a safe delivery. As the filing of nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan is on the way, it is suspected that the consignment might have been arranged to influence the voters.

This is so far the biggest drug catch after the ECI announced the election schedule. Last week, senior officers of Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh district had attended a meeting presided over by Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal at her office in Fazilka to strengthen the inter-state vigil in order to prevent the flow of drugs and unaccounted money in view of the Lok Sabha poll scheduled for next month in Rajasthan.

While joining the meeting online, Bikaner Range IGP Om Prakash said the police teams would keep tabs on the smuggling of drugs/

narcotics. Hanumangarh SP Vikas Sangwan said the vehicle was stopped for checking near Ratanpura in Sangria. A large quantity of opium was recovered under the seat behind the driver and conductor. Bikaner Range IG Om Prakash has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the team that seized opium.

