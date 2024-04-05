2 accomplices of gangsters arrested

Moga, April 4
The police arrested two persons, who were allegedly involved in extorting money from people.
The police claimed that on April 1, two accused had opened fire at an immigration office in Moga. The owner of the office had alleged that this firing was planned by Devinderpal Singh alias Gopi of Canada.It was alleged that Davinderpal Singh, alias Gopi, had made a phone call to the owner of the immigration office and demanded Rs 50 lakh.
During the investigation, the police identified the shooters as Lovepreet Singh, alias Labbi, and Vikas Ram of Moga of Gopi Lahoria and Bambhia gangs and arrested them. The police seized a .32 bore pistol with magazine, 3 cartridges and a motorcycle.
