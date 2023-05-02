2 aides of gangster Landa in police net

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 1

The police have arrested two alleged associates of notorious gangsters Lakhbir Singh Landa and Satnam Singh, alias Satta Naushehra.

The arrested suspects were identified as Jobanjit Singh of Kullowali village and Joginder Singh, alias Rinku, of Guru Amardas Colony in Naraingarh area. Two of their accomplices are yet to be identified.

ADCP Abhimanyu Rana said a week ago, some unknown persons had fired gunshots at a car outside the residence of a commission agent Harminder Singh in Surta Singh Colony, Naraingarh. The complainant had told the police that he had got a call from an internet-generated virtual number and the caller had identified himself as gangster Satta and threatened him. The gangster had fled to foreign shores by dodging the Punjab Police and intelligence agencies several years back.

Investigation revealed that Rinku had conducted a recce of the complainant’s house while Jobanjit, along with two unknown accomplices, had fired the gunshots. A probe is on to identify and arrest them, said ADCP Rana.

The suspects carried out the firing on the directions of Ravisher Singh who is in Portugal and is an accomplice of Landa and Satta.

The police seized Rs 1.02 lakh cash, five mobile phones and a scooter from them.

Besides them, the police have also booked Landa, Satta, Ravisher and two unknown persons in the case.