Fatehgarh Sahib: 2 arrested for Sanghol bank robbery

Fatehgarh Sahib, November 17
The police have arrested two persons for allegedly robbing Rs 4.5 lakh from an SBI branch at Sanghol. The police claimed that the third suspect, a conspirator in the crime, was absconding. The police recovered Rs 1.25 lakh, two fake pistols, live cartridges, a bike and a car from suspects.
Took away guard’s weapon
Two armed robbers struck at the SBI branch and looted Rs 4.5 lakh cash. After a scuffle with a security guard, they also took away his gun and mobile phone. —Ravjot Grewal, SSP, Fatehgarh Sahib
Addressing media, SSP Ravjot Grewal said Jaspreet Singh alias Jassu, 23, of Katlour village was arrested after a raid at his house. The police recovered Rs 60,000, two live cartridges and two fake pistols from him. During interrogation, Jaspreet revealed the names of Amandeep Singh, sarpanch of Hafizabad village, and Balbir Singh, alias Bira, also of Hafizabad. She said the police raided the house of Amandeep and recovered Rs 65,000. He was absconding. She said Amandeep was the mastermind of the robbery. She said Balbir was arrested and a car was recovered from him.
Sources said Amandeep had reportedly been a close confidant of a former Chief Minister. He was also member of the Block Congress Committee, Chamkaur Sahib, and president of Co-Operative Societies.
