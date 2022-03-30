2 Tarn Taran ASIs in Vigilance net after plaint on anti-graft helpline of Punjab

Amritsar, March 29

The Vigilance Bureau has arrested two ASIs on the charge of taking bribe following a complaint filed at the newly launched anti-graft helpline number.

The accused have been identified as Gurdas Singh and Balwinder Singh, both posted in Tarn Taran district. Balwinder was a head constable at the time of the alleged crime.

They are among four police officers booked in the case. The other accused are head constable Sakesh Kumar and Home Guard jawan Ratan Lal.

The complainant, Bikramjit Singh of Tarn Taran district, alleged the accused had allegedly taken bribe in lieu of bringing undertrial Surjit Kumar lodged in Kapurthala jail on production warrant to Tarn Taran. The complainant wanted that Surjit be arrested in a fraud case.

Bikramjit attached a video of the alleged crime with his complaint.

In 2010, Surjit had allegedly duped Bikramjit’s brother of Rs 6 lakh on the pretext of a job in the Army. A case was registered in 2019. Subsequently, Surjit was arrested but in connection with a dowry case.

The complainant alleged he gave Rs 5,000 to ASI Gurdas Singh and Rs 1,000 each to other accused for bringing Surjit on production warrant to Tarn Taran. All four were posted at the Jhabal police station then.

A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered.