2 Bambiha gang members held in Punjab’s Mohali

PTI

Chandigarh, October 4

Two associates of the Bambiha gang were arrested in Punjab’s Mohali, police said on Wednesday.

In a joint operation of the Mohali police and Anti Gangster Task Force, four pistols and sixteen cartridges have been recovered from Avtar Singh, alias Gora, and Ajay Kumar, alias Preet Sharma, Director-General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

The duo was providing logistics support and hideouts to the members of the Bambiha gang, he said.

Avtar, who is also a close associate of gangster Gurbax Sewewala, was an accused in a double murder case, the DGP said.

Avtar was also declared a proclaimed offender in two criminal cases, Yadav said.

“In a major breakthrough, AGTF-Punjab in a joint operation with SAS Nagar Police has arrested two associates of Bambiha gang, Avtar Singh alias Gora and Ajay Kumar alias Preet Sharma,” the DGP said in a post on X.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that both the arrested accused were involved in providing logistics support, hideouts and weapons to the members of the Bambiha gang and were planning to commit a sensational crime in the state,” he said.

“Recovered four pistols and 16 live cartridges,” the DGP added.

