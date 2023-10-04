 2 Bambiha gang members held in Punjab’s Mohali : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • 2 Bambiha gang members held in Punjab’s Mohali

2 Bambiha gang members held in Punjab’s Mohali

Four pistols, 16 cartridges recovered from the accused

2 Bambiha gang members held in Punjab’s Mohali

Bambiha gang members Avtar Singh, alias Gora, and Ajay Kumar, alias Preet Sharma, in police custody. Tribune photo



PTI

Chandigarh, October 4

Two associates of the Bambiha gang were arrested in Punjab’s Mohali, police said on Wednesday.

In a joint operation of the Mohali police and Anti Gangster Task Force, four pistols and sixteen cartridges have been recovered from Avtar Singh, alias Gora, and Ajay Kumar, alias Preet Sharma, Director-General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

The duo was providing logistics support and hideouts to the members of the Bambiha gang, he said.

Avtar, who is also a close associate of gangster Gurbax Sewewala, was an accused in a double murder case, the DGP said.

Avtar was also declared a proclaimed offender in two criminal cases, Yadav said.

“In a major breakthrough, AGTF-Punjab in a joint operation with SAS Nagar Police has arrested two associates of Bambiha gang, Avtar Singh alias Gora and Ajay Kumar alias Preet Sharma,” the DGP said in a post on X.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that both the arrested accused were involved in providing logistics support, hideouts and weapons to the members of the Bambiha gang and were planning to commit a sensational crime in the state,” he said.

“Recovered four pistols and 16 live cartridges,” the DGP added.

#Bambiha gang #Mohali

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau's statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for 'Canadian dreams'
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot's Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal's Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh's fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

