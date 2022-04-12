2 Behbal Kalan victims' portraits installed at Sikh museum at Golden Temple

Amritsar, April 11
The SGPC installed portraits of seven Sikh personalities from different walks of life, including Behbal Kalan police firing victims Krishan Bhagwan Singh and Gurjeet Singh, at the Central Sikh museum, situated in the vicinity of the Golden Temple, here on Monday. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, who unveiled the portraits at the museum, said the two Behbal Kalan victims exemplified Sikh spirit.
Similar spirit was shown by Harbans Singh Ghuman, Prithipal Singh, late Jaswant Singh Gill, an engineer, Brigadier Pritam Singh and Sohan Singh in their chosen fields, he said. Ghuman lobbied for freedom of Jodhpur detainees. Sohan Singh had done sewa of “nakkashi” in the Golden Temple. —
#behbal kalan #golden temple #harjinder singh dhami #sacrilege #SGPC #Sikhs
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Direct talks only way to end Ukraine conflict, PM Modi tells US President
We share strong and growing major defence partnership: Joe B...
At 2+2 meeting, India, US underline progress in ties
Sign pact on space info
IAF changes SOPs on missile storage after accidental fire
BrahMos missile accidentally fired on March 9 had landed in ...
Let's resolve K-issue: New Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to India
Hope region will be free of terror: Modi
Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation
Grain has shrunk due to heat wave: Farm experts