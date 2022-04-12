2 Behbal Kalan victims' portraits installed at Sikh museum at Golden Temple

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 11

The SGPC installed portraits of seven Sikh personalities from different walks of life, including Behbal Kalan police firing victims Krishan Bhagwan Singh and Gurjeet Singh, at the Central Sikh museum, situated in the vicinity of the Golden Temple, here on Monday. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, who unveiled the portraits at the museum, said the two Behbal Kalan victims exemplified Sikh spirit.

Two Sikh protesters Krishan Bhagwan Singh and Gurjeet Singh were killed in police firing at Behbal Kalan in 2015. They were protesting against sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib. File photos

Similar spirit was shown by Harbans Singh Ghuman, Prithipal Singh, late Jaswant Singh Gill, an engineer, Brigadier Pritam Singh and Sohan Singh in their chosen fields, he said. Ghuman lobbied for freedom of Jodhpur detainees. Sohan Singh had done sewa of “nakkashi” in the Golden Temple. —

