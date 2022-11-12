2 bikers killed in accidents

Tribune News Service

Abohar: Two bikers died in separate road mishaps on Thursday night. Vijay Kumar (31) was on his way back home when an unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle near Dangarkhera village on the NH-10. Om Parkash Thapar, 48, a shopkeeper, died when an unidentified vehicle hit his bike near Chak 77-NP village. OC

3 drug peddlers held

Abohar: The police seized 32-kg poppy husk from Ram Chander Bishnoi of Bajju, who was going to deliver the contraband to someone in Gharsana. In another case, 16-kg poppy husk was seized from Rakesh Kumar and Kala Singh. All were held under the NDPS Act. OC

Woman, son die by suicide

Muktsar: A mother-son duo allegedly died by suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at the Gidderbaha railway station on Friday. Sources said Manjeet Kaur, 50, a resident of Raike Kalan village in Bathinda district, was disturbed due to prolonged illness. His son Dilbag Singh was also upset because of it. The police have started inquest proceedings.

