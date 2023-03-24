2 bikes recovered from Shahkot

Jalandhar, March 23
The Jalandhar Rural police recovered two bikes - a Bullet and a Splendor used by Amritpal and his accomplices during the escape - from Shahkot.
The police have registered an FIR against three youths - Gurbhej Singh, Shatrana Singh and Bikram Singh - who had moved with Amritpal from Nangal Ambian village of Shahkot on a separate Bullet bike and later parted ways.
Going ahead, the Bullet either developed a snag or ran out of fuel after which the trio dumped it. An FIR has been lodged under Sections 279, 341, 379 B of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. Both bikes have been found from Shahkot.
