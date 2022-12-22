2 booked for raping minor in Moga village

Tribune News Service

Moga, December 21

A 17-year old girl was allegedly raped by two youths at Ajjitwal village here.

One of the accused has been identified as Vicky. The police have yet not indentified his friend.

The police said the minor came in contact with Vicky when she was 15 years old and studying in Class IX. “Vicky lured the minor on the pretext of marrying her. He introduced his friend to the victim, who also started sexually abusing her. They have been raping the victim for the past two years,” the police said.

A case under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act has been registered against the accused at the Ajitwal police station.

Vicky was yet to be arrested despite raids being conducted at his residence.

The other accused could be identified only after questioning of Vicky, said the Investigating Officer.