2 booked on charge of rape

Muktsar: The Lambi police have booked two persons, Romy and Manav of Bathinda district, for allegedly raping a 35-year-old woman. The complainant told the police that she was raped at the gunpoint in Bhaika Kera village on August 20. She further claimed that the accused had lured her on the pretext of providing a job. TNS
Protest over dummy auction
Sangrur: Demanding cancellation of the alleged dummy auction of land reserved for the SCs, the Dalits under the banner of Zameen Prapati Sangharash Committee (ZPSC) on Thursday protested in Hedike and took possession of the land. Leaders of the ZPSC alleged that the administration has not taken any action despite repeated complaints. TNS
Two end their life in Abohar
Abohar: A 22-year-old man, Kamlesh, and a 30-year-old married woman, Sita Ram, both of Bazidpur Kattianwali village, reportedly died on Thursday by jumping into a canal. They had posted a video on social media saying they were taking the extreme step due to the harassment. The woman has two children. OC
Two die of electrocution
Abohar: Vijay Charaya (29) of Killianwali village died due to an electric shock while trying to start a motor at a tea stall in the main bazaar area on Thursday. In another incident, Santosh Meghwal (47) of Lalewali village died when she touched a power plug of a machine used to cut green fodder. OC
Doctor held with heroin
Ferozepur: The STF has arrested Dr Shashi Bhushan, posted at the Central Jail hospital, and seized
8-gram heroin, 14 cigarette lighters and used silver paper from him. AIG (STF) Sandeep Sharma said he was providing drugs to jail inmates. Dr Bhushan was appointed at the hospital in November 2021, he said. The SMO, Dr Satish Kumar, said,“As soon as the information is received about incident, departmental action will be initiated.” oc
Moga villages to be waste-free
Ferozepur: The Union Government, under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen), has decided to make villages of Moga district free of liquid and solid waste. To start preparations in this regard, Deputy Commissioner Kulwant Singh recently held a meeting with officials concerned. The DC said the work would be implemented jointly by the Water Supply and Sanitation Department and the Panchayati Raj Department using MGNREGA resources.
