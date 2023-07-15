Punjab rain fury: 2 breaches reported in Sardulgarh area of Mansa district

Tribune News Service

Mansa, July 15

A breach was reported at Chandpur Bundh in Sardulgarh area of Mansa district on Saturday morning. Work to plug in the breach has been initiated by the district administration.

The 325-foot wide breach and is likely to be plugged in by afternoon.

Chandpur Bundh is located on Ghaggar river on Punjab and Haryana border and adjoining villages of both the states have been affected due to this breach.

Meanwhile, another breach was reported in the Ghaggar river at Rurki in Sardulgarh area of Mansa district.

MLA Sardulgarh Gurpreet Singh Banawali has announced to donate his one month salary for flood victims.

Lack of skilled manpower has made the operations difficult. “While work on repairing breaches is mostly carried out during daytime, it usually gets undone at night by strong water currents,” says an Irrigation Department officer.

