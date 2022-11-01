2 children die, eight others injured in road accident

Tribune News Service

Fatehgarh Sahib: Two children were killed on the spot while eight members of the family were seriously injured in an accident on GT Road, Sirhind, near Nabipur village. The accident occurred when the car they were travelling in hit a stray cattle. Later, another vehicle rammed into their car. oc

Now, get soil excavation permission via WhatsApp

Chandigarh: In a bid to provide much-needed succour to the farmers, the Punjab Government has allowed excavation of soil through a Whatsapp message. Mining and Geology Minister Harjot Singh Bains said people had been facing a lot of problems and running from pillar to post in government offices to seek permission. TNS

Assn writes to CM for filling posts in Power Dept

Patiala: The PSEB Engineers’ Association has shot a letter to CM Bhagwant Mann, highlighting the prevailing ad hoc and non-serious attitude regarding filling posts of Director in PSPCL/PSTCL, a member in the BBMB, a member in the PSERC and Chief Electrical Inspector. The engineers body has requested the CM that the selection process for these key posts be started at the earliest.

8 booked for attacking cops

Muktsar: The police have booked eight persons, including three women, for allegedly attacking a police team at Killianwali village on Sunday. Constable Kuldeep Singh alleged that a jeep without registration plate was stopped for checking. “When its occupants could not produce the documents, the vehicle was being impounded, an SUV came and we were attacked and our uniforms were torn,” he alleged. TNS

Delay in paddy purchase

Sangrur: Alleging delay in the purchase of paddy, farmers protested on the Lehra-Jakhal road on Monday and threatened to intensify their agitation. “Paddy procurement is very slow and officers have failed to take required action. Though today after the intervention of Tehsildar Parveen Kumar we have ended our protest, we will launch an indefinite protest if things do not improve,” said Dharminder Pashore of BKU (Ugrahan). TNS

5-yr-old strangled to death

Abohar: A five-year-old boy, Tushar, son of Sajan Sindhi, was strangled to death and his body was found on the roof of his home Padampur, Sriganganagar. He had gone missing on Monday evening and his mother went looking for him on the terrace. She found a sack with his body in it. Injuries on his neck indicated he was strangled to death. The police inspected the spot and took his body for a post-mortem. OC

Malout man wins Rs 2.5cr lottery

Muktsar: A Malout-based businessman on Monday won the first prize of Rs 2.5 crore in the Punjab State Diwali Bumper lottery. The results were declared in the evening. The winner, Naresh Thukral, a fruit wholesaler, had bought four tickets three days ago. An elated Thukral said that he would decide what to do with the money after discussing with his family members. TNS

13-year-old dies in mishap

Abohar: A 13-year-old boy died on Monday when a speeding tractor reportedly hit his bicycle in Chanankhera village near Abohar. The police said action would be taken after getting a post-mortem done at the civil hospital. OC