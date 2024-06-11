2 China-made drones, over 1 kg heroin seized

Chandigarh, June 10
In three separate incidents along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab, security agencies seized two China-made drones and about 1 kg narcotics.
During the night of June 9, the Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted a drone entering Indian territory near Rattankhurd village in the Amritsar sector. During a search of the area, troops recovered the drone, along with a packet containing 530 grams of heroin.
Based upon a tip-off, a joint search operation with the Punjab Police was carried out near Rajatal village in the same sector, during which 536 grams of heroin was found in a packet wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and an improvised ring made of plastic rope attached to it. Another drone in a broken condition was recovered from the fields adjacent to Naushera Dhalla village in the Tarn Taran sector.
Meanwhile, Commandants posted at Frontier Headquarters in Jalandhar today discussed and strategised critical operational, administrative and logistical aspects. Besides operational preparedness, they reviewed current security scenario and ensured optimal readiness to tackle any threat.
