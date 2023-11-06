2 Class XII students die by suicide in Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, November 5

Two teenaged students died by suicide by jumping into the Bhakra canal at Sanipur bridge this evening. The victims have been identified as Gopal (19) and Sushma (name changed), both residents of Humayunpur area of Sirhind.

Fatehgarh Sahib DSP Rajkumar Sharma said both of them were 12th class students. Gopal was a student at Khalsa School Humayunpur, while the girl was studying at Govt Girls Senior Secondary School, Sirhind.

The DSP added that they were sitting on the bank of the canal in the evening and suddenly jumped into it and were washed away by the heavy currents of water.

A probe has been initiated and the police were taking the help of divers to find the bodies.

