2 cops held for taking bribe

Faridkot, June 15
The police have arrested two cops after a video clip, which allegedly showed them collecting money from two motorcyclists, went viral on social media today.
The accused have been identified as Constable Gurmail Singh and Constable Om Parkash.
Kotkapura SHO Manoj Kumar, who lodged the complaint, said the duo can be seen taking Rs 1,000 from two motorcyclists in the video clip. Instead of issuing a challan for using the bike without number plate, the cops took Rs 1,000 and let them go.
