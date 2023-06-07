2 Dalit students not 'allowed' to take LLB exam

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, June 6

Two Dalit students of the tenth semester of BA LLB at the CT Institute of Law have alleged that they have not been allowed to appear in the exam as the government had not paid Rs 1.5 lakh as their fee. They were enrolled under the SC Post Matric Scholarship Scheme.

Parminderjit Kumar of Phagwara and Muskan of Kapurthala have lodged a complaint with the district administration, alleging that it has caused them the loss of the academic year as Guru Nanak Dev University will now conduct the examination of a subject, ‘Public Interest Litigation (PIL)’ next year. They have alleged that they can neither apply for a bar licence for law practice, nor go for higher education.

The college authorities, however, claim that this is a false allegation. “No student is debarred from appearing in the examination because of delay in the SC scholarship payment. It was due to the less-than-mandatory attendance that they were not allowed to take the exam. Their attendance was low and we have gone very strict with the attendance,” said Manbir SIngh, managing dIrector of the CT Group of Institutions.

The students said they had gone to appear for the last paper on May 21 but were asked to leave the lecture hall where the examination was to be conducted.

The students said they had gone to meet the Deputy Commissioner. “Since she was not available, our complaint was received by Dr Amit Mahajan, ADC. Still no action has been initiated.”

Dr Mahajan said, “I have marked the complaint to the District Welfare Officer, who is investigating the matter.”

