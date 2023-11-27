 2-day Punjab Assembly session begins on Tuesday, likely to be a stormy affair : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • 2-day Punjab Assembly session begins on Tuesday, likely to be a stormy affair

2-day Punjab Assembly session begins on Tuesday, likely to be a stormy affair

The opposition parties have slammed the AAP government for holding the session for a short duration

2-day Punjab Assembly session begins on Tuesday, likely to be a stormy affair

The two-day Punjab Assembly session, will begin on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. PTI file



PTI

Chandigarh, November 27

The two-day Punjab Assembly session, which begins on Tuesday, is likely to be a stormy affair with the opposition parties trying to corner the AAP government over several issues, including law and order, illegal sand mining and the state’s debt.

During the session, the Bhagwant Mann government will table three Money Bills - the Punjab Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Punjab Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Indian Stamp (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Another Bill, the Punjab Canal and Drainage Bill, 2023, is also likely to be tabled in the House. The Bill aims to regulate and manage canals and drainage in the state.

The session will start with obituary references on Tuesday, said officials.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit had summoned the two-day session of the state Assembly.

The opposition parties have slammed the AAP government for holding the session for a short duration.

“When the last session ended abruptly, the chief minister assured that in the next session in November, enough time will be given to the opposition to discuss the issues of Punjab,” said Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa.

“I want to ask the CM why he was scared,” said Bajwa. “The present government has a lot to hide,” the Congress leader alleged as he slammed the AAP government for calling the session just for two days.

“Though they have 92 MLAs in the House, they do not have the strength to face the opposition,” said Bajwa while speaking to reporters in Chandigarh.

When AAP was in the opposition, it used to raise a “hue and cry” that not enough time was given to the opposition in the House, he said, demanding at least 10 sittings of the House for a detailed discussion.

Bajwa said there are several issues like the law and order situation, drugs problem, illegal sand mining, the state’s debt and “poor” fiscal situation, which need to be discussed in the House.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, while addressing a gathering in Dhuri, slammed the opposition parties for “not having any issue” to raise.

“Tomorrow, the Vidhan Sabha session will start. Many Bills will be brought in the House,” said Mann.

The governor summoned the session after he prorogued the Budget Session held in March. The issue of summoning the session by extending the Budget Session by the AAP government was a sore point between the Bhagwant Mann dispensation and the Raj Bhavan.

On November 10, the Supreme Court had pulled up the Punjab governor for “indefinitely sitting over” some Bills passed by the Assembly. “You are playing with fire,” it had remarked.

The apex court had also questioned the state government for repeatedly adjourning the Budget Session sine die instead of proroguing it. It, however, upheld the Speaker's supremacy in conducting the business of the House or adjourning its sessions.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian envoy Taranjit Sandhu heckled by pro-Khalistani elements at New York gurdwara

2
Haryana

Pay Rs 400-cr enhancement fee in a month, Gurugram residents told

3
Punjab Firing at singer’s house in Canada

Moosewala’s father hits out at Punjab govt

4
Chandigarh

Farmers start MSP stir on Chandigarh border

5
Chandigarh

Farmers block road in Mohali

6
Uttarakhand

Vertical boring done up to 31 metres, rat-hole miners arrive for manual horizontal drilling

7
Delhi

Sharpshooters of Arshdeep Singh gang, tasked with killing Punjabi singer Elly Mangat, arrested in Delhi

8
Sports

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya back in Mumbai Indians after intense drama

9
Punjab

PM Modi greets people on Guru Nanak Jayanti

10
Diaspora

UK cop convicted of misconduct for mimicking woman's Indian accent

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Manual drilling to start shortly, says NDMA on rescue operations

NDMA’s plan for manual horizontal drilling at Uttarakhand tunnel: A team of six to work in groups of three

Vertical and manual horizontal drilling are the two methods ...

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Top PMO official says trapped workers to be rescued soon, multi-pronged efforts on

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Top PMO official says trapped workers to be rescued soon, multi-pronged efforts on

Principal secretary to PM PK Mishra and Union Home Secretary...

Malaysia joins Thailand and Sri Lanka in granting visa-free entry for Indians

Malaysia to grant visa-free entry to Indians

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the waiver is an additiona...

Indian envoy Sandhu heckled by pro-Khalistani elements in New York gurdwara

Indian envoy Taranjit Sandhu heckled by pro-Khalistani elements at New York gurdwara

The Ambassador had gone to the gurdwara to offer prayers on ...

Class 4 student attacked by classmates 108 times with geometry compass during fight at Indore school

MP school horror: Grade 4 student attacked by classmates with geometry compass during fight

Police say all children involved in the incident are below 1...


Cities

View All

Police conduct search operations in Maqboolpura area flats in Amritsar

Police conduct search operations in Maqboolpura area flats in Amritsar

Doctor couple robbed of car at gunpoint near KD Hospital in Amritsar

3 snatching incidents reported in holy city

Robber who made failed bid to loot worker held

Open House: What steps should be taken to instil fear of law among criminals in Amritsar?

Farmers block road in Mohali

Farmers block road in Mohali

Khattar inaugurates multi-storey parking at Nada Sahib Gurdwara in Panchkula

Three-day protest: Farmer leaders to give memorandum to Punjab governor on Tuesday

Devotees throng gurdwaras in Punjab, Haryana on Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary

Farmers start MSP stir on Chandigarh border

Parts of Delhi-NCR receive light rainfall, IMD predicts hailstorm

Parts of Delhi-NCR receive light rainfall, IMD predicts hailstorm

Delhi air quality nears 'severe' zone

MBA, LLB students among 9 held for drug trafficking in Noida; marijuana, cocaine among other drugs seized

Sharpshooters of Arshdeep Singh gang, tasked with killing Punjabi singer Elly Mangat, arrested in Delhi

DJB contractors threaten to stall work over non-payment of dues

No takers for night shelters

No takers for night shelters

Health team raids ‘namkeen’ factory running sans licence

Jalandhar government school walk away with title

Open House: What steps should be taken to instil fear of law among criminals?

2 snatchers in police net

Spike in HIV cases due to needle sharing in Ludhiana district

Spike in HIV cases due to needle sharing in Ludhiana district

Now, repeated offenders to mark attendance at police stations

Homeless sleep on footpaths as night shelters yet to be opened in Ludhiana

10 dengue cases reported from Ludhiana district

Man dies as car falls into village pond

Punjabi University, Patiala, develops techniques to recognise facial expressions

Punjabi University, Patiala, develops techniques to recognise facial expressions

Play by Jodhpur group marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Farm fire cases below 100 for 2 days in a row