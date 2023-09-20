2-day remand for ex-MLA

Ferozepur: Former MLA Satkar Kaur Gehri and her husband Jasmel Singh Laddi Gehri were produced in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashok Kumar Chauhan, who sent them to the two-day police remand. The VB yesterday arrested Satkar Kaur and her husband in a disproportionate asset case. OC
DBU students to block road
Fatehgarh Sahib: Nursing students of Desh Bhagat University have constituted the Vidyarthi Insaaf Morcha which has got the support of the Students Organisation Of India (SOI), the BKU, the Nambardar Union and NGOs. The morcha urged the government and university management to clarify who would award them the degrees. They warned the university and the government to resolve the issue tomorrow failing which they would disrupt traffic on Amloh-Nabha Road indefinitely. OC
Chief Secy bereaved
Chandigarh: Eminent educationist Prof BC Verma passed away on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment at the PGI. He was the father of Chief Secretary Anurag Verma. He was born on April 2, 1934, at Chalela village in Patiala district. During his teaching tenure, Verma was admired by his students and taught the needy free of cost at home. His students rose to distinguished positions in various fields. Verma retired as deputy director, DPI Colleges. He is survived by two sons.
Tribune Shorts
