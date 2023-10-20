2-day special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha begins; Congress questions legality of session

Chandigarh, October 20
The two-day special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha got under way here on Friday.
It began with obituaries. The Assembly paid tributes to Agniveer Amritpal Singh.
The Assembly has gone hi-tech as tablets were installed on the benches of all the members as well as the press gallery. Speaker Kultar Sandhwan said that with this the assembly had gone paperless.
Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa raised the issue of the governor calling the session illegal. He wondered why such a huge amount is being wasted on a session that had been called illegal by the governor.
The Speaker said the session was legal. He said he didn't receive any communication from the governor and could act only once he got a communication from the governor.
Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said the session had been declared legal by the Speaker. He said the Congress was running away from holding a debate on the SYL issue.
