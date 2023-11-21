2-day winter session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha from November 28

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 20

The Cabinet, led by the Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, today approved the fifth session of the Vidhan Sabha to be held on November 28 and 29.

This session has been approved after Governor Banwarilal Purohit had prorogued the Budget session last week.

The winter session will start with obituary references on November 28 and the business for the two-day Assembly session will be decided by the business advisory committee shortly, said an official press release.

Addressing mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said the Cabinet also gave its nod to create and fill nine posts of technical cadre through direct recruitment in Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Sports University, Patiala.

The university was set up with an aim to upscaling the standard of sports through the focus on education, training and courses in the field of sports, adding that these posts would help in streamlining the work of the university and facilitate students in getting their routine work done.

Among other decisions, the Council of Ministers has also given its go-ahead to close the Punjab State Social Welfare Board (PSSWB) and merge its staff, including PSSWB Headquarters employees, pensioners and five ICDS blocks, into the Department of Social Security, Women and Child Development.

The Cabinet also gave its consent to send a case of a life convict for the premature release, while rejecting four other cases. After the nod of the Cabinet under Article 163 of the Constitution, the special remission/premature release case will be submitted to the Governor for consideration.

