2 days after being attacked in Lambi, Congress man dies

Muktsar, June 6
A 50-year-old Congress worker, who worked as a daily-wager, was killed in an alleged dispute related to the recently held Lok Sabha election at Kakhanwali village in Lambi Assembly segment here.
The deceased Gurmeet Ram’s son Gurjant has lodged a complaint with Lambi police alleging that the Congress had set up a stall outside his uncle Manjit Ram’s house on the polling day on Saturday, but the village sarpanch Dalip Ram was perturbed over it. Dalip, along with some others, killed his father and left his uncle injured on Tuesday, the day the results were declared.
“Our village sarpanch Dalip Ram, who belongs to the AAP, was upset because the Congress stall was set up outside my uncle’s house. On the polling day, he had told my uncle to remove the Congress stall from outside his residence or to face dire consequences,” alleged Gurjant in his complaint to the police. “Later, on Tuesday evening, Dalip along with some others equipped with weapons trespassed into the residence of my uncle Manjit Ram, where they thrashed him and my father Gurmeet Ram. When they were being taken to a hospital in Lambi, the attackers again assaulted them. Due to their critical condition, the doctors then referred them to Bathinda, where my father passed away due to his injuries.”
Lambi police have registered a case of murder against 14 persons, including sarpanch Dalip Ram and some of his family members.
Muktsar SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena said, “Some arrests have been made and efforts are afoot to nab the remaining accused as well.”
Meanwhile, the family has refused to cremate the body until all the accused are arrested.
