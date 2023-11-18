2 drones, 550 gm drugs seized along border

Chandigarh, November 17
In separate incidents, security agencies seized two drones and a packet containing narcotics near the International Border in the state on Friday.
While carrying out area domination patrol along the border fence near Rattan Khurd village in the Amritsar sector on Friday, Border Security Force (BSF) troops found a broken drone and a packet containing 550 gm heroin in the fields.
In a joint search operation by the BSF and the Punjab Police on the outskirts of Kalash Havelian village in the Tarn Taran sector, a drone was recovered from fields. Both the drones are different models of China-made quadcopters.
