2 drones, drugs seized near International Border in Amritsar sector

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 3

The BSF seized two China-made drones and a packet of narcotics along the International Border in the Amritsar sector on Friday. Based on a tip-off, a search operation was launched on the outskirts of Roranwala Khurd village during which a drone, along with a packet containing 450 gm heroin, was found from the adjacent fields.

Near Nesta village in the same sector, the BSF found a drone in the fields. Both the drones are DJI Mavic 3 Classic quadcopters.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Border Security Force BSF #China