2 drones, drugs seized near International Border in Amritsar sector

Chandigarh, May 3
The BSF seized two China-made drones and a packet of narcotics along the International Border in the Amritsar sector on Friday. Based on a tip-off, a search operation was launched on the outskirts of Roranwala Khurd village during which a drone, along with a packet containing 450 gm heroin, was found from the adjacent fields.
Near Nesta village in the same sector, the BSF found a drone in the fields. Both the drones are DJI Mavic 3 Classic quadcopters.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM Modi
Mocks Rahul on Raebareli move, saying ‘daro mat, bhaago mat’