2 drones intercepted, 5 kg narcotics seized

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 26

In separate incidents, the Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted two drones along the International Border in Punjab in the wee hours of Sunday and seized a pistol along with ammunition and over 5 kg narcotics.

On the intervening night of November 25-26, BSF troops intercepted a drone and heard the sound of something being dropped near Chak Allah Baksh village in the Amritsar Sector, a BSF officer said.

During a search operation, troops recovered a big packet wrapped with yellow adhesive tape from the fields adjacent to the village. It contained five smaller packets of heroin weighing 5.240 kg, a pistol, two magazines and 20 bullets.

In the second incident, a drone was intercepted by the BSF near Agwan village in the Gurdaspur Sector during the night. The drone, a China-made DJI Matric-300 RTK, was recovered this afternoon from the adjacent fields during a joint search by the BSF and the Punjab Police.

In the evening, another drone, was found by the BSF in the fields adjacent to CB Chand village in the Tarn Taran Sector.

