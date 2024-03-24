2 drones seized near IB

Amritsar, March 23
Following inputs provided by the Village Defence Committees (VDC), formed by the District Administration for nailing drug peddlers, the Amritsar rural police has confiscated two drones in two separate incidents here today.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Sukhjinder Thapar, Attari subdivision, informed that a VDC member of Neshta village told the police about a drone, which had fallen in the fields. It belonged to Gurmitpal Singh, situated on the outer periphery of the village. Police teams reached there and found a small China-made DJI Mavic 3 classic drone from the spot, but it was damaged.
Similarly, a VDC member of Atalgarh village in Gharinda police station area informed about a drone that had fallen there. The police seized a big quadcopter DJ Matice from the spot and a search operation was on to locate the drugs dropped from both the drones.
The police sources said the quadcopter has the capacity to carry a load of up to five kg, whereas the smaller drone can carry 500gm heroin. It was added that the police were trying to identify those who had retrieved the drugs.
