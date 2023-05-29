2 drones shot down, 3.4 kg drugs seized

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 28

The BSF shot down two drones, apprehended a suspected smuggler and seized about 3.5 kg narcotics near the International Border in Amritsar sector in separate incidents in the past 24 hours.

“On May 27, around 9.35 pm, BSF troops heard the buzzing sound of a drone near Dhanoe Khurd village in Amritsar district,” a BSF officer said. “The troops immediately fired at it,” he added.

During the search of the area, the troops found a quadcopter in the fields near the village.

The troops near the village also saw three persons running towards the village. “They were able to catch one of them along with a bag containing three packets of suspected narcotics,” the officer added.

In the second incident on Sunday, BSF troops shot down a Pakistani drone. A packet wrapped in yellow plastic tape.