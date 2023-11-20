2 drown searching for phone in reservoir

Our Correspondent

Abohar, November 19

While attempting to take out a mobile phone that had fallen in a water reservoir in a field, a father-son duo drowned today in a village near Abohar. The deceased were identified as Nirmal Singh (45) and his son Sukhbir Singh (15).

Eyewitnesses told the police team that reached Shergarh, 27 km from Abohar, that Nirmal Singh, originally a resident of Daliyawali village, also owns two acres in Shergarh village.

Nirmal and his son Sukhbir keep coming here to take care of the crops. People said that a water reservoir had been constructed in the field to irrigate the crops. It is learnt that about 15 days ago, Sukhbir’s mobile phone had fallen in the reservoir but at that time, they did not make any effort to take it out.

Today at around 9 am, father and son reached Shergarh from Daliyawali. They decided to take out the mobile phone from the reservoir.

While Sukhbir got into the water with the help of a rope, his father Nirmal was standing above and holding the rope.

Sukhbir entered deep water and lost his balance and the rope slipped from his father’s hand. So, Sukhbir started drowning. After seeing his son drowning, Nirmal jumped into the water. Although Nirmal knew how to swim, he panicked and both of them drowned.

People in the vicinity reached the spot and informed the Khuian Sarwar police. The police reached the spot and fished out the bodies with the help of Nar Seva Narayan Seva Samiti and took those to the mortuary of the Abohar Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

