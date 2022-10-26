2 drug smugglers arrested in Moga

Tribune News Service

Moga, October 25

The police have arrested two drug smugglers, hailing from Rajasthan, and seized 2-kg opium from them.

Supply from Rajasthan During interrogation, the drug smugglers confessed they had brought the consignment of opium from Rajasthan to supply it to their customers in Moga district. They were waiting for their customers when the police arrested them.

SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said a police party from the CIA Staff, Baghapurana, arrested two drug smugglers identified as Vishnu Kumar, a resident of Gavri Dhani, Jodhpur, and Jagdish Kumar, a resident of Shamtala Kalan, Pali, on the Samalsar-Vairoke link road and recovered 2-kg opium from their bag.

The SSP said a case under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against them at the Samalsar police station. Further investigation was being carried out by the in-charge of CIA Staff, Baghapurana, he said.

The police are trying to find out the names of the local drug peddlers to whom they were likely to deliver the consignment of opium, said a police officer.

Police said the arrested men had been involved in smuggling of opium for a long time. They used to supply the contraband to the local drug peddlers in Moga district and some adjoining areas.

The arrest has brought to light new modus operandi of local peddlers, who instead of themselves smuggling the contraband, are now getting ‘home delivery’ of the consignments of drugs like opium, poppy husk, smack etc. They pay extra money to the inter-state drug smugglers for this. The smugglers have tied up with local youths who transport the drug consignments at their own risk for which they get handsome money.

#Moga #Rajasthan