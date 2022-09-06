2 escape from lock-up in Mandi Gobindgarh

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 5
Two thieves escaped from the Mandi Gobindgarh police station hours before being produced before the court yesterday night.
The miscreants allegedly broke the iron grill of their lock-up. After the incident came to the fore in the morning, cops sounded alert.
The suspects have been identified as Bhinder Ram of Kumbhra village and Sandeep Singh of Turan village in Mandi Gobindgarh.
Meanwhile, Sandeep’s sister alleged the police conducted a raid at her house early in the morning and took one of their family members into custody.
The duo was arrested for allegedly stealing iron pipes and grills from godowns and industrial units. Amloh DSP Jangjit Singh said the suspects were on the run and would be nabbed soon. — OC
Accused flees, rearrested
Sangrur: An ASI, a Head Constable and a Punjab Home Guard were booked after a theft accused escaped from police custody. The cops have rearrested the accused.
