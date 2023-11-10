2 fake caste certificates cancelled

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 9

The state-level scrutiny committee, constituted by the government, has rejected two fake caste certificates.

Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Minister Baljit Kaur said a complaint was filed by one Balvir Singh against Jasvir Singh, alleging that he had obtained a job as an ETT teacher in the Education Department by producing a fake Backward Class certificate.

Similarly, a complaint was filed against Panch Mithu Ram by Pala Singh, Jaswinder Singh and Harneet Singh, stating that Mithu Ram had got made a Scheduled Caste certificate despite belonging to the Rajput caste.

After investigation, it was found that Jasvir Singh, who hailed from Haryana, after marriage became a resident of the state and got made a Backward Class certificate. As he could not avail the benefit of a BC certificate in Punjab, a decision was taken to cancel his certificate.

Similarly, Mithu Ram was found to belong to the Rajput caste, as per school records and statements of nambardars. After the investigation, a decision was taken to cancel his certificate also.

The Patiala Deputy Commissioner has been ordered to cancel and confiscate the certificates of Jasvir Singh and Mithu Ram.

The DPI (Elementary Education) has been instructed to withdraw the benefits obtained by Jasvir Singh based on the fake certificate. — TNS