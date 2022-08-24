2 Faridkot rice millers booked for extortion, intimidating arhtiya

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, August 23

Owners of a local rice mill have been booked for allegedly trying to intimidate a commission agent (arhtiya) by getting an extortion call made from a Canada-based man, claiming to have links with gangsters.

After conducting a probe, the local police have registered a criminal case under Sections 385 and 506 of the IPC against Charanjit Singh and Manpreet Singh, partners in a rice mill here. The suspects are owners of many rice mills in the area and are known for having political links.

It is alleged that the suspects had a financial dispute with an arhtiya, Vipan Kumar, over the payment of about Rs 1.27 crore for the paddy supply.

In a police complaint, Kumar alleged he had received a WhatsApp call from a mobile number operating in Canada. The caller identified himself as an associate of the gangster, who is an accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. He allegedly threatened Kumar and sought extortion money.

The police probe revealed that the call was arranged by the suspects through their links in Canada. Police sources revealed that many family members and relatives of the suspects were settled in Canada.

Kumar further alleged the suspects had bought paddy worth over Rs 1.27 crore from him. After the suspects didn’t clear the dues, many meetings were arranged between both the parties by some mediators to settle the issue. However, the suspects still didn’t pay him the amount.

Notably, it’s a first case wherein a business firm relied upon “extortion calls” to intimidate their rivals. However, in the past three months, there has been a sudden increase in “extortion calls” being received by even small-scale businessmen and shopkeepers in this region. The victims in these cases have complained of getting “extortion calls” from men claiming to have links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which was behind the singer’s killing.

While most of these victims don’t dare to report the matter to the police but there are some complaints that said the threat calls were received from a person claiming to be an aide of Goldy Brar, Canada-based member of the Bishnoi gang. Most of the WhatsApp calls are, however, being made using phone numbers from abroad.

