2 Fazilka cops booked for ‘assaulting’ farmer

Fazilka, October 25

On the directions of the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Jalalabad, two cops, including former SHO of Vairoke police station in Fazilka district, have been booked for allegedly thrashing and keeping a farmer in illegal confinement in September 2022.

The victim, Baljeet Singh of Roran Wali alias Tarewala village, stated in the court that he had taken 8 acres of agriculture land on lease for cultivation from the village panchayat through an auction.

He said a few persons who could not get the land on lease in the auction got an FIR registered against him for theft, assault and other offences in July 2021 and forcibly entered the fields. He also alleged he was taken into custody by then Vairoke police station SHO Sub-Inspector Ramesh Kumar, ASI Gurdeep Singh and other police personnel and was beaten up.

