Ukraine crisis: 2 from Ropar hunker down

Morinda, February 25
Mukesh Kumar, a third-year MBBS student from the town, is still stranded in Kyiv.
Talking to the media via phone, Mukesh said he along with three other roommates from Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh had moved to the basement of their residence for safety due to bombing.
The drinking water supply had been disrupted and they only had bottled water, which would last just for couple of days, he said.
The family of another Ropar native, Haripal, is also worried about their son’s safety. His father Yashpal said he settled down in Ukraine 19 years ago, after completing his medical education in 2003. He married a Ukrainian. Yesterday, they moved to a safer place, he added. Another student, Alka Sharma, pursuing MBBS in Ukraine, returned home safely yesterday. —
