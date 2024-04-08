2 gangsters held after encounter in Faridkot

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, April 7

Two gangsters received multiple bullet injuries in an encounter with the police today. The injured gangsters, Anupreet and Aashu who belong to Jalandhar, were here to intimidate an executive engineer to extort money, said Shamsher Singh Shergill, DSP, Faridkot.

The police had already got a tip-off on their motives, and so the cops waylaid them. On being challenged, they opened fire, and in retaliation the police also opened fire in which both gangsters sustained injuries, said the DSP. The police have seized three weapons from them. They have been admitted at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The arrested gangsters are members of the gang led by Arshdeep Singh Dalla, who is a gangster-turned-terrorist. Dalla has connections with Canadian gangster Goldy Brar and has been involved in several criminal activities.

Both these gangsters are also involved in indiscriminate firing at the house of a Punjabi singer in Jalandhar on April 1 to intimidate him and extort money from him, alleged the police.

Last week, an executive engineer in Faridkot had also received threatening calls from gangsters, demanding money and the police had registered a case in this regard.

Shergill said a few days ago the police had arrested Harpreet Peeta, who used to do recce of areas for gangsters. On his information, a person named Anu was also arrested.

