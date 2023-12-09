2 gangsters linked to Brar, Bishnoi held

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 8

The police arrested two members of the Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang involved in the firing outside the residence of former Punjab MLA and liquor baron Deep Malhotra in Punjabi Bagh, West Delhi.

The two men have been identified as Aakash alias Kassa (23) and Nitesh alias Sinti (19). “The two accused fired seven or eight rounds outside the premises of the Delhi-based house of the Shiromani Akali Dal MLA,” the police said.

However, no one was hurt in the incident. The police seized two pistols along with six cartridges and a motorcycle. The police said, “The accused Aakash was found previously involved in three criminal cases.”

DCP, Crime, Ravindra Singh Yadav said, “He got some extortion voice messages on his WhatsApp number. Earlier, his Punjab-based two liquor shops were burnt by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang and two separate cases were registered in Punjab.”

“CCTV footages of the incident were checked and analysed that confirmed the presence of sharpshooter Aakash.” he added. An official said, “In order to spread terror in business community, Goldy Brar arranged these sharpshooters for the task.”

